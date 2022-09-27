When planning your business trip to China, it is essential to have the right credit and debit cards. You can use ATMs in China that accept Visa, Mastercard and Discover cards, and you can use Prepaid GSM SIM cards to use a local phone with a new number. Chinese business cards should be presented in Mandarin, with two hands. It is also important to present the cards in a business card holder. In China, your business cards are considered extensions of you and should be treated as such.

Credit cards and debit cards are the best business cards to travel to China

Besides a credit card, you should also consider using a debit card. A debit card will save you the hassle of carrying cash when you travel to China. It can also be used as a money belt to keep your funds out of sight. It’s also a good idea to combine a debit card and credit card to make purchases and withdraw cash at ATMs. However, you should keep in mind that not all establishments in China accept plastic.

ATMs in China accept Visa, Mastercard and Discover cards

If you’re traveling to China, you should have a little extra cash in your wallet. It’s recommended to exchange 20,000 CNY or about 5,000 USD before you arrive. Also, you should make sure you know how to write your personal information in Chinese before you visit a bank in the country. You can also use an ATM to withdraw cash, but you should remember to keep your receipts.

Credit cards are accepted at most places, but you should consult your home bank or credit card company before you use your card in China. Some banks will flag your transaction as “unusual” and block your card. Make sure you are aware of any fees that may apply before using your card in China.

If you plan on using a credit card, keep in mind that most ATMs in China accept Visa, Mastercard, and Discover cards. If you don’t plan on using a credit card in China, you can always use your debit card to make withdrawals. Many big cities will have 24-hour ATMs, but they won’t be available in rural areas. Most ATMs will have English interfaces, but not all cards are supported.

If you’re traveling with a credit card, make sure to know the language of the machines. Chinese ATMs will require your PIN number before they will give you cash. You can also research the language of the machine to make sure it’s not in English.

Prepaid GSM SIM card allows you to use a local phone with a new number

While you’re in China, don’t let a lack of connectivity keep you from staying in touch. You can use a prepaid GSM SIM card to make and receive calls using a local phone. These cards also come with local phone numbers. If you don’t want to switch your current phone number, you can port it to a local number before you go.

If you’re going to use a GSM phone in China, make sure it’s unlocked before you leave the country. Most US and Canadian phones are locked to a specific network. You should contact your local GSM provider at least seven days before your trip. In addition, make sure your phone’s GSM frequency is 900 and 1800 Mhz or quad band. Also, make sure your number is still working after you get to China.

You can buy a local SIM card from a local store or online. However, you should avoid roaming outside your primary coverage area. Roaming charges can run as high as $20 per megabyte for data usage. To avoid paying excessive roaming charges, make sure you have the proper carrier settings on your phone before traveling. A customer service representative can help you enter these settings when installing your SIM card.

Unlike prepaid land line phone cards, prepaid GSM SIM cards allow you to use a local phone with cellular data while in China. Besides saving on cellular voice and data connections, these cards allow you to use a local phone number and make local calls for local rates. In addition, you can use your local SIM card as a hotspot while traveling.https://www.youtube.com/embed/PkNmdWiHITw